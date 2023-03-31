Brooke Shields’ Husband: Meet Her Spouse Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have been married for 22 years.

They have two daughters.

Chris is a TV writer, director and producer.

Her documentary, ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ just premiered.

Brooke Shields is an entertainment icon! Beginning her modeling career as a child, she quickly became a household name. At 12, she had her breakout film role in Pretty Baby, and she’s been a well-known actress and star ever since, going on to films like Blue Lagoon and the sitcom series Suddenly Susan. Outside of her work, Brooke, 57, has been married to her husband Chris Henchy, 58, for almost 22 years.

She’s also opened up about how the pair try to relax when they have time together in a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly. “Instead of getting involved as we do with our emails and the calendar, I was like, ‘Please, let’s just go have coffee out on the porch,'” she said. “He got the paper, and we went and sat out. It maybe lasted 45 minutes!”

Chris has also been her right-hand man and her support, as her landmark two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, covering her life and career, premiered in March of 2023. It began streaming on Hulu on April 3.

Find out everything you need to know about Chris and Brooke’s relationship here!

Chris is a TV writer

While he hasn’t been in show business quite as long as his wife, Chris is no stranger to the film and TV worlds, and he had already established himself when the couple started dating. He got his start writing for TV back in the 90s. His earliest work included writing a few episodes of shows like Campus Cops, Spin City, The Army Show, and a few award shows like the 1997 Emmy Awards and 2002 Oscars, per IMDb.

Chris and Brooke have been married since 2001

The model first met the TV writer back in 1999. In an excerpt from her 2005 memoir Down Came The Rain, she revealed that they first met when she brought her pet bulldog Darla to meet friends at the Warner Brothers lot gym, and when the pup wandered off, her future husband was the one who brought her back, per Today. “He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh,” she said.

Brooke and Chris ended up tying the knot two years later in a romantic ceremony off the coast of Catalina, per The New York Post. It was a small ceremony with family and friends on a boat, and over 20 years later, the couple are still going very strong.

They have two children together

Brooke and Chris are also loving parents to two daughters. They had their first child Rowan Francis, 19, in 2003, and their second Grier Hammond, 16, in 2006. Brooke has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression after welcoming Rowan in her memoir. Now that the girls are growing up, Brooke has also spoken about how her parenting style differs from Chris’ in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “It’s not in his nature to be judgmental. He’s so forgiving. That’s great for our marriage, but not great for parenting. With kids, that gets you trampled on,” she said.

Chris has produced and directed a number of different projects

Besides being a writer, Chris has delved into a number of different aspects of the film and TV worlds, including dabbling a little in acting. He’s made small appearances in TV shows like Entourage and movies like Daddy’s Home and Step Brothers.

Despite some small roles, most of Chris’ work has been behind the camera. He’s been a producer on a bunch of different comedy movies, including Get Hard, The Boss, and Daddy’s Home. He’s also been an executive producer for a bunch of different projects like Eastbound and Down and The Campaign. He also dabbled in directing in the hit film Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which he also produced.

Brooke was first married to Andre Agassi

While Brooke and Chris have been married for over two decades, he’s actually the model’s second husband. Before the pair met, Brooke had been married to pro tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. After the pair split, Brooke admitted that she was hesitant to start dating Chris, because her divorce was still so recent.