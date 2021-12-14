Watch

Brooke Shields, 56, Confesses That She Was Terrified Of Sex in Her 20s — ‘I Was A Virgin Until 22’

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Brooke Shields attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, New York, NY, June 3, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Actress/model Brooke Shields is shown on the set of NBC's "Today Show," April 2, 1979. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)
Actresses Jane Fonda, left, Sally Field and Brooke Shields stand with their award at the 8th Annual People's Choice Awards ceremonies in Santa Monica, Ca. on March 18, 1982. Fonda and Field shared the honor as favorite motion picture actress, and Shields received hers for favorite motion picture performer. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
Actress Brooke Shields gives the thumbs-up in her cap and gown as she shows her diploma during graduation ceremonies at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., June 9, 1987. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Brooke Shields got candid about sex, aging, and being confident in her own body, in a new in-depth and honest interview.

Brooke Shields, 56, is opening up about the sexual fears she had in her 20s. The actress, who has been viewed as one of the Hollywood’s most gorgeous and confident women over the years, recently admitted that she was “terrified” of sex when she was younger and lost her virginity when she was 22. She was talking about the ageism that can exist in her industry when the topic came up.

“My career, I was being told sort of, oh, you’re not viable once you’re 40,” she said in a video interview for Yahoo! Life. “We’re not at the end the way people are living now. We’re at a new beginning. And so I kept saying I just feel like I’m beginning. I just feel like I’m beginning.”

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields during a previous event. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

“I wanted to market to that, to help women really sort of find the courage and take the chances, and the resilience, that they’ve had to get this far and really kind of embrace the next chapter,” she continued. “Sex for me it has really evolved. My 20s, I was always terrified of it, because I was a virgin until I was 22.”

Related Gallery

Stars Over 50 In Sexy Bikinis -- Pics Of Elizabeth Hurley, Halle Berry & More

Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813072_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

She went on to explain how she viewed sex as a Catholic and an unmarried woman. “You know, I thought I was committing an offense to humanity for being a Catholic, not married, and I had so much guilt,” she explained. “My 30s, it wasn’t really about being sexy. It was having your body work to create something. That was like a 10-year kind of journey.”

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields looking gorgeous in her 20s. (John Barrett/Photolink/Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Once Brooke entered her 40s, she began to really see sex as something for herself. “And it wasn’t until my 40s that I started thinking of sex as my experience, not someone else’s experience that I just navigated,” she shared before mentioning how she wants her own lessons to positively affect her daughters, Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. “What I want my daughters to know is that it’s a joint decision. Even with as woke as everybody is, you’d be shocked at how they see themselves within relationships.”

“I don’t want them ever to feel used,” she further explained. “I want them to feel more in control and not ashamed of anything. I do have a wonderful husband who celebrates me. He loves me at every stage, which I’m very blessed by.”

Brooke has been married to Chris Henchy since 2001 and she talked about the importance of keeping their romance alive, even after having kids. “You can’t lose sight of date night, or romance. You don’t want it to become, like, a chore. You know?” she said. “With age comes this sense of confidence and knowledge. And I think that that’s not the predominant message out there.”

She concluded by explaining that she’s “not tied to what the outside is” for her “self esteem” and is happy with how comfortable she is with herself now. “I think that’s a miracle coming through this business, and being in it as long as I have,” she added. “My currency wasn’t the outside. It’s about vitality, not aging.”

Check out Brooke’s full interview above.