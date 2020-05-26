Brooke Shields, 54, Shows Off Ageless Figure In Neon Orange Bikini — See Pics

Brooke Shields is just days away from turning 55, yet her bikini body is that of a woman half her age. The mom of two rocked a bright orange two piece, and she’s about to show fans her workout secrets.

Brooke Shields really is timeless treasure. Not only is the 54-year-old actress/model — who turns 55 on Sun. May 31 — still so incredibly gorgeous, her figure shines in even the tiniest of bikinis. The mother of two to daughters, Rowan, 17, and Grier Henchy, 14, with husband Chris Henchy, 56, showed off how both her front-side and backside are in amazing shape in two Instagram pics she shared on May 26. Brooke wore a neon orange two-piece, while seen standing on a white sandy beach with the blue ocean behind her.

The first pic was taken from behind and showed Brooke’s long brunette hair appearing slightly wet as it flowed down her back. Her derriere looked so firm and perky, thanks to her ongoing love of keeping fit through SoulCycle and Pilates. There’s no way anyone would look at her backside and think it belonged to a woman in her mid-50s. Brooke rested her hands on her trim waistline, helping show off her slim midsection.

In the second photo, Brooke flaunted her incredible abs. She stood facing the camera with her hands upon her hips, as her oblique muscles and flat tummy looked so impressive. The beauty is going to let fans in on how they can get a body like hers through a May 26 Instagram live workout session with her trainer Ngo Okafor, where her IG followers can join in through Self Magazine‘s IG live. She captioned the bikini photos, “TONIGHT at 6:30pm ET I’m going live with @catchngo on @selfmagazine. Tune in and join us for a full body work out at home!” With Brooke’s insane bikini body, she’s going to have plenty of fans wanting to know exactly what exercises she does at home to achieve and maintain it.

In a Dec. 2017 Health magazine story, Brooke noted that as she aged, her figure became more of a focal point over her beautiful face. “Since I’ve turned 50, there’s been more focus on my body than ever,” she told the publication for their Jan/Feb 2018 issue. “What’s odd is that it used to just primarily be my face, and the emphasis was never really on my body. I always had body doubles in movies, so I didn’t have any stress, because I knew I was gonna get some gorgeous-looking body to be my double.”

She added that when it came to modeling, “I was always considered the athletic one, and that translated into big. I was the big one,” Brooke said. “Thankfully, so many more body types are accepted these days.” Brooke’s athletic body is sure serving her well when it comes to rocking a bikini in her mid-50’s!