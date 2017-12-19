Brooke Shields, 52, Shows Off Ageless Body For ‘Health’ — See Sexy Pics

Brooke Shields is braless and beautiful in a new shoot, showing off her strong, toned body at age 52! See how she stays in shape and her sexy, braless photos below!

Brooke Shields has been in the public eye for her entire life, and that scrutiny isn’t stopping anytime soon. “Since I’ve turned 50, there’s been more focus on my body than ever,” she told Health magazine for their Jan/Feb 2018 issue. “What’s odd is that it used to just primarily be my face, and the emphasis was never really on my body. I always had body doubles in movies, so I didn’t have any stress, because I knew I was gonna get some gorgeous-looking body to be my double.”

Brooke says, “I have never been skinny. The thing is, I was in an industry where [being athletic] was not celebrated. I have friends who are supermodels, and I never had that body. I’ve never been asked to walk in a Versace show.” She is probably referring to Cindy Crawford, who just walked in the Spring 2018 Versace show at age 51, alongside other “original supers” Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.

“I was always considered the athletic one, and that translated into big. I was the big one,” Brooke says. “Thankfully, so many more body types are accepted these days. What I’ve been trying to do, and I’m seeing more now with my girlfriends, too, is celebrate other people. A mom came into school the other day and her legs looked amazing, and I just started going, ‘Oh my God, will ya look at those legs? It’s ridiculous!’ She was like, ‘Stop!’ But you could tell it made her feel good. She works so hard, and she’s a mom, and I really meant it. I train with a friend of mine, and she’s super thin, and she said to me, ‘God, I would do anything for your butt.’ And I was thinking, ‘That’s amazing to me.’ Because we all say that about each other in some way: ‘Oh, if I could just have….’ And it never ends. And I think [comparing yourself with someone else] is dangerous.”

Brooke says she works out with a trainer, and takes Pilates and SoulCycle classes. She doesn’t deprive herself, but tries to eat a balanced diet. “But moderation is harder because it requires really committing to balance. I find that if I say, ‘I’m not gonna eat ice cream’ or ‘I’m not gonna drink,’ all I want to do is drink and eat ice cream. It’s some kind of psychological battle.”

