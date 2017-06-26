What Are ‘Hip Dips’ & Why You Should Love Them If You Have Them

Are Hip Dips the new Thigh Brow? Or are Thigh Brows the new Hip Dips? Almost all women have a slight Hip Dip, also known as Violin Hips or Hip Dents — where there are multiple small curves on the side of your hips. But now there is a movement for women to accept their Hip Dips, and their bodies in general. Click to read more about this trend.

“Hip Dips” are a slight — or more severe, in some cases — indentation that occurs below the hip bone on almost all humans. It’s seen if you’re looking at the body straight on, between the hips and the thighs. It has a lot to do with your pelvis, NOT your weight. Super thin and fit bloggers and models, and even celebrities like Julianne Hough, 28, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, have varying degrees of Hip Dips. And they are nothing to be ashamed of! They are totally normal and they have nothing to do with your body fat percentage or overall health. For years, if you Googled “Hip Dips,” there were articles dedicated to getting RID of them, articles trying to make your hips bigger to fill out these “dips.” But lately, a new crop of bloggers have come forward celebrating their Hip Dips, and encouraging women to accept themselves as they are.

I have always had a sort-called “disproportionate” body — pear-shaped with hips much larger than my waist and general top half of my body. I didn’t even know what Hip Dips were until this year, when other terms like “Thigh Brow” became mainstream. I definitely have Hip Dips but I’ve never really noticed them. I do prefer a nice fit-and-flare dress to a body con, so maybe that has something to do with it, but I also don’t make it a habit to study my body in the mirror. And again, even pro athletes and celebs that work out every single day have them, so don’t sweat it! It literally has to do with your SKELETON.

If you are still self-conscious, you could try Spanx to “smooth out” your dips, or on the other hand, wear a padded undergarment to “fill them out.” But really, I think you should just wear what makes you happy and don’t let a little hip dip affect your life!

