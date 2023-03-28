Tom Brady Plays Football, Goes Jet Skiing & More With His 3 Kids On Fun Beach Day: Photos

You can take Tom Brady off the football field, but you can’t take the football out of Tom Brady. The newly re-retired 45-year-old packed a pigskin for a trip to the shore, though he left his shirt behind. “Beach day with the crew,” Tom captioned the Instagram Gallery he uploaded on Tuesday (Mar. 28). The gallery showed Tom playing with his former teammates Blaine Gabbert, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman. One pic showed Tom standing alongside his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, while another seemed to show his daughter, Vivian Brady, 10, on a surfboard. It also appears that Vivian’s brother -and Tom and Gisele Bundchen’s son – Ben Brady, 13, joined in on the fun, too.

Tom tagged all his teammates in the IG gallery. In the last slide, he also tagged Jeffrey Soffer, who appeared on one of the jetskis zooming along the oceanic waters. The real estate mogul was rumored to be “spending time” with Gisele, 42, following her and Tom’s divorce. Gisele addressed those rumors when speaking with Vanity Fair and emphasized that Jeffrey was close to Tom, not her. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Gisele also spoke about being linked to Joaquim Valente, the Brazilian jiujitsu instructor. Gisele said it’s not uncommon for Joaquim or his brothers, Pedro and Gui, to travel with her and her kids for days. Ben and Vivian have taken up the sport, which explains why their mother has been seen out and about with Joaquim on many occasions. “I’m so grateful to know all of them because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

While Gisele is squashing romance rumors, Tom is reportedly ready to mingle again. Page Six reported that the NFL icon is “out and about” and “dating around” five months after he confirmed his and Gisele’s divorce. “He’s shopping,” the outlet reported.

Tom seemingly tested the dating waters when he posted a thirst trap in early February. Tom posed in his Brady-branded underwear, seemingly fulfilling a bet he made with the underwear line that bears his name. Shortly after the pic went viral, he went on the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast to explain that he might share more shots like that. “Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now, and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”