Tom Brady Hints He May Post More ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos After His Underwear Pic Goes Viral

The former Buc QB hinted at a little more skin after his recent thirst trap underwear pic promptly went viral!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2023 10:06PM EST
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jason Momoa goes shirtless as he works on his vintage motorcycles in Malibu. The Aquaman star was seen with his hair pulled backin a pair of shorts and no shirt as he tightened the handlebars on his bike. Jason was recently spotted delivering a Christmas tree to ex Lisa Bonet. According to recent reports Jason is expected to spend part of the holiday together with Lisa with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Pictured: Jason Momoa BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spend Labor Day weekend at the beach cooling off from the sweltering heat wave in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Ashton used a surf board and a body board to catch waves while Mila did a little boogie boarding and body surfing. Mila used a wetsuit while she caught waves. Ashton recently revealed he suffered from Vasculitis a couple years ago and said he had a difficult time recovering but is okay now. He recently revealed a significant weight loss as well. 04 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ashton and Mila go surfing. Photo credit: Garrett Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA892118_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Tom Brady’s giving his supermodel ex-wife a run for her money! In new comments on Sirius XM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the dad of three addressed that racy Feb. 6 “thirst trap” selfie and hinted that more of the steamy snaps could be on the way — though not “too many.” “It’s Valentine’s Day,” he said of the pic, in which Tom grabbed his crotch while wearing a pair of his Brady Brand undies. “Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

Tom, 45, also revealed that he wasn’t even sure what “thirst trap” meant when he took to the Brady Brand Instagram account to share the pic, which promptly went viral. “That’s, I think, millennial verbiage,” he remarked. “I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that actually.”

Perhaps most entertainingly, the former Bucs QB admitted that it was “easier” to pull it off than if he were still playing football. “It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that,” he said.  “Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of sh**.

Tom Brady
SplashNews

Indeed, pal and former teammate Rob Gronkowski had something to say about the seductive shot. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Ron joked while speaking to ET on Feb 7. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!”

Somebody who has made an entire career of racy “thirst trap” pics is Tom’s ex-wife, model Gisele Budchen, 42. The duo parted ways and finalized their divorce in October of 2022 after Tom retired, then unretired, from the NFL in early 2022. He announced his retirement “for good” on February 1, 2023.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad