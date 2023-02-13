Tom Brady Hints He May Post More ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos After His Underwear Pic Goes Viral

Tom Brady’s giving his supermodel ex-wife a run for her money! In new comments on Sirius XM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the dad of three addressed that racy Feb. 6 “thirst trap” selfie and hinted that more of the steamy snaps could be on the way — though not “too many.” “It’s Valentine’s Day,” he said of the pic, in which Tom grabbed his crotch while wearing a pair of his Brady Brand undies. “Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

Tom, 45, also revealed that he wasn’t even sure what “thirst trap” meant when he took to the Brady Brand Instagram account to share the pic, which promptly went viral. “That’s, I think, millennial verbiage,” he remarked. “I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that actually.”

Perhaps most entertainingly, the former Bucs QB admitted that it was “easier” to pull it off than if he were still playing football. “It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that,” he said. “Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of sh**.”

Indeed, pal and former teammate Rob Gronkowski had something to say about the seductive shot. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Ron joked while speaking to ET on Feb 7. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!”

Somebody who has made an entire career of racy “thirst trap” pics is Tom’s ex-wife, model Gisele Budchen, 42. The duo parted ways and finalized their divorce in October of 2022 after Tom retired, then unretired, from the NFL in early 2022. He announced his retirement “for good” on February 1, 2023.