Kelly Clarkson Sings About Tom Brady’s Retirement ‘Thirst Traps’ In NFL Honors Parody Song With Kirk Cousins

In an unexpected (and very shady) edition of 'Kellyoke' at the NFL Honors ceremony, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joined host Kelly Clarkson to roast the newly-retired Tom Brady.

February 10, 2023 9:30AM EST
Image Credit: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson had everything in hand at the NFL Honors on Thursday (Feb. 9), when Kirk Cousins came out with a special “request.” Apparently, Kirk, 34, saw an opportunity to “sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league.” Kelly, 40, handed the stage over, and Kirk busted out a parody of “Since You’ve Been Gone” for Brady. “Tom’s Won [The Super Bowl] Seven Times / Went To Ten / He’s on the beach / so maybe Kirk can win? / Now that he’s gone / yeah yeah!” began Cousins, before Kelly interrupted him.

“You can really sing!” said a shocked Clarkson. “You can really sing? WHAT? Okay, Kirk Cousins.” She then pointed out that it wasn’t so much a tribute song, but more of a shady shanty of sorts. But, Kelly said that Tom’s second retirement is “good for him, and good for us,” with “us” meaning every other NFL team and their fans. Kirk then convinced Kelly to sing, and she did. “Cuz now that he’s gone / teams have hope for the first time!” Brady’s moving on/ yeah yeah / For the Goat, that’s a wrap. / Now, he just posts thirst traps. / Now that he’s gone.”

The “thirst trap” in question – which was projected on the screen behind Kelly and Kirk during the NFL hours – was the underwear pic that Brady, 45, posted to his Instagram Story and Twitter on Feb. 6. The thirst trap was done as part of a bet Tom made with the BRADY clothing brand. “40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos,” he said in June 2022. When the BRADY brand reminded him of the bet, Tom made good. “Did I do it right?” he captioned the pic of him in the BRADY underwear while tagging his former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

(David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock)

“I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Rob told Entertainment Tonight a few days after the thirst trap. ” “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!” Rob said he was “a little shocked” to see the now-single Tom put himself out there like that. “It’s uncharacteristic of him, for sure,” said Gronk. “But that’s what we love about Tom, when he throws a curveball, it’s always for the fun, and it’s always great to see him doing that.”

Brady might have the last laugh. Gronk will take in the “Kick of Destiny,” a FanDuel campaign that will see him attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. Gronk played eleven seasons in the NFL as a tight end, not a kicker. However, Fan Duel says that anyone who places a bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronk makes it. If he misses, then he might just go back to posting thirst traps.

