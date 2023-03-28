Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Backless Dress: ‘2 A.M. Somewhere’

Kylie Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old wore a tight black leather dress with an entirely open back, showing off her bare skin.

Kylie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “2am somewhere.” In the photos, she rocked the high-neck black leather dress that was skintight and highlighted her curvy figure. The black dress had long gloved sleeves and an open back that she chose to go braless under. As for her glam, Kylie had her long black hair down in loose waves while posing in a storage room.

Kylie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended a SZA concert with her sister Kim Kardashian. For the concert, Kylie opted to wear a pair of dark gray straight-leg leather pants with a baggy white three-quarter sleeve Maison Margiela Layered Tank T-Shirt. On top of her tee, she rocked a tight nude tube top and she styled her outfit with matching Maison Margiela Elbow Length Gloves, white leather pointed-toe boots, and black Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela Mm003 Sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kylie was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when she wore a strapless metallic black Maison Margiela gown. The low-cut fitted dress featured a giant bow across her chest while the bodice featured a bustier. The rest of the skirt glowed down and straight while a long cape trailed behind her. She topped her look off with a side-parted high bun and dazzling Maria Tash Floating Pear Diamond Charm Threaded Single Stud Earrings.