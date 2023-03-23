Kim Kardashian Rocks Snakeskin Jumpsuit For SZA Concert With Kylie Jenner: Watch

Kim Kardashian looked stunning when she wore a skintight snakeskin jumpsuit to a SZA concert with her sister Kylie Jenner.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 23, 2023 9:02AM EDT
kim kardashian
View gallery
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took a break from the kids and headed out on a Mexican Food date in Los Angles. Kim appeared to be suffering from an eczema flare-up on her leg, and also looked to be in dire need of a pedicure. After dinner, Kanye took Kim to his fashion studio in Calabasas. Pictured: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Kim Kardashian is hard to miss in a shimmering catsuit while attending singer SZA’s show at the The Kia Forum in Inglewood with her assistant. Recently Kim posted a photo of Sza in the new ad campaign for her line of body shapers. The award-winning songstress appears in the latest campaign for Skims wearing pieces from the brand's Fits Everybody collection. Kim was seen wearing a grey catsuit, long coat, grey boots and sunglasses as she arrived to the venue on Wednesday night Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of skintight outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the SZA concert on March 22. The 42-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit with gray boots while joined by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked stunning in this tight snakeskin jumpsuit for a SZA concert on March 22. (ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

Kim’s turtleneck short-sleeve jumpsuit highlighted her toned frame while the bodice was fitted and cinched around her waist. She accessorized the one-piece with a pair of mid-calf dark gray pointed-toe snakeskin boots, a pair of black sunglasses, and a long black fluffy sherpa coat on top.

As for Kylie, she opted to wear a pair of dark gray straight-leg leather pants with a baggy white three-quarter sleeve T-shirt. On top of her tee, she rocked a tight nude tube top and she styled her outfit with matching nude gloves, white leather pointed-toe boots, and black sunglasses.

@kimkardashian

Snooze and miss the moment

♬ Snooze – SZA

Kim has been wearing a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this one-piece, she opted for another jumpsuit just a few days ago. This time, she rocked a tight Skims Outdoor Crew Neck Sleeveless Catsuit in Ash with a black Prada Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat on top. She topped her look off with a pair of Dior Sunglasses and Yeezy Season 6 Tubular Thigh High Boots in Washed Denim Graphite.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was when she was out in Paris when she wore a tight white cropped T-shirt with a pair of mid-rise, skintight Ottolinger Blue Printed Jeans. She draped a Celine Pre-Fall 2018 White Fur Coat over her arm and topped her look off with gray pointed-toe heels. As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she was out the day before rocking a tiny cropped Alexander Wang fall 2023 Denim Custom Jacket that had a plunging neckline that was lined with fur. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted Carhartt Vintage Double-Knee Jeans in Blue.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad