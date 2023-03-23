Kim Kardashian Rocks Snakeskin Jumpsuit For SZA Concert With Kylie Jenner: Watch

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of skintight outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the SZA concert on March 22. The 42-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a gray and black snakeskin jumpsuit with gray boots while joined by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kim’s turtleneck short-sleeve jumpsuit highlighted her toned frame while the bodice was fitted and cinched around her waist. She accessorized the one-piece with a pair of mid-calf dark gray pointed-toe snakeskin boots, a pair of black sunglasses, and a long black fluffy sherpa coat on top.

As for Kylie, she opted to wear a pair of dark gray straight-leg leather pants with a baggy white three-quarter sleeve T-shirt. On top of her tee, she rocked a tight nude tube top and she styled her outfit with matching nude gloves, white leather pointed-toe boots, and black sunglasses.

Kim has been wearing a slew of stylish outfits lately and aside from this one-piece, she opted for another jumpsuit just a few days ago. This time, she rocked a tight Skims Outdoor Crew Neck Sleeveless Catsuit in Ash with a black Prada Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat on top. She topped her look off with a pair of Dior Sunglasses and Yeezy Season 6 Tubular Thigh High Boots in Washed Denim Graphite.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was when she was out in Paris when she wore a tight white cropped T-shirt with a pair of mid-rise, skintight Ottolinger Blue Printed Jeans. She draped a Celine Pre-Fall 2018 White Fur Coat over her arm and topped her look off with gray pointed-toe heels. As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she was out the day before rocking a tiny cropped Alexander Wang fall 2023 Denim Custom Jacket that had a plunging neckline that was lined with fur. She styled the tiny jacket with a pair of high-waisted Carhartt Vintage Double-Knee Jeans in Blue.