Kim Kardashian & Son Saint, 7, Cheer On Soccer Game In Paris After Attending London Match: Photos

Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, 7, took their European tour to Paris to catch another soccer game! The makeup mogul, 42, looked every inch the cool American cover girl in her black leather jacket, matching tank top and dark shades. She stood behind her adorable boy, who was rocking a Qatar Airways jersey, as they cheered on teams from Ligue 1, a French professional football league.

The Parisian outing comes only a few days after Kim and Saint surprised fans with an appearance at the Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon soccer game in London. Kim chose an all-white look for this particular event, sporting a chic overcoat. She also shared a snippet of Saint and his buddies wildly cheering from their club seats to her Instagram. Too cute!

Kim and Saint clearly love spending mommy/son sports time together, as the pair were also recently spotted shopping for some snack after Saint’s own basketball game! Rocking a super casual ensemble featuring a white tank top and striped training pants, Kim looked incredible, proving herself a super mom once again.

The reality star has been keeping her head in a positive space lately after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to affect Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who, along with Saint, share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support. As for spousal support, each party waived that in the prenup.