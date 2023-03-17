Kim Kardashian Wears Funky Grey Printed Jeans In London: Photos

Hot momma! SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, put on her sexiest street style for a trip to the Nike store in London on Friday. The brunette beauty rocked a pair of trendy grey printed jeans with a form-fitted white blouse. The trousers were deconstructed and appeared to be printed on with the zipper portion meticulously crooked. Kim completed the look with a chic white fur coat, grey pump heels, and a mini black clutch. The mom-of-four also let her raven-hued tresses down in loose beach waves and parted them down the middle to tie the look together.

In one of the snapshots, the 42-year-old stepped out of a black SUV on her way into the athletic wear store. Later, when she was done shopping, Kim took a phone call and opted to get rid of the white coat on her way back to the car. Although The Kardashians star is currently in London with her son, Saint West, 7, and some friends, the starlet appeared to have embarked on the shopping trip solo.

Later, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share how she spent the day at the Selfridges London store. She stopped by one of her SKIMS stores, as well as her sister, Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American store. In addition, she also met up with some friends later on the afternoon, as she thanked designer Victoria Beckham, 48, for the cocktails. Not only did Victoria and Kim share a glass, the 48-year-old former singer also gifted her friend with signed soccer jerseys for Saint and his friends (see photos here).

One day prior to rocking the chic jeans while shopping, the Kim SKKN founder attended the Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon soccer game with Saint (see PHOTOS HERE). While at the exciting sporting event, the seven-year-old and his momma were spotted cuddling in the stands as they cheered Arsenal on. Saint rocked a woman’s soccer jersey, which a fan pointed out via Twitter was likely a mistake on his mom’s part. “100% she thought [Katie] McCabe was a mens player,” they wrote. Kanye West‘s son not only hit up the soccer game by his mom’s side, but he was also accompanied by a group of his friends in similar jerseys.

The billionaire’s recent trip across the pond comes nearly four months after she and Ye finalized and settled their divorce in Nov. 2022. Kim and her ex-hubby were married from 2014 until she filed for divorce in early 2021. The rapper and his ex share four kids: North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and Saint. Following their split, Kim went on to date Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, from fall 2021 to Aug. 2022. Now she is single and living it up!