Kim Kardashian Twins With Daughter Chicago, 5, Making Silly Faces In Mother-Daughter Selfies

Like mother, like daughter! SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, took to Twitter and Instagram to share a carousel of adorable selfies with her daughter, Chicago West, 5, on Tuesday. Kim captioned the posts with a single pink heart emoji and let the images speak for themselves. In the first slide, the brunette bombshell kissed her daughter on the cheek, while her little one smiled for the selfie. Later, Chi got cheeky and threw up the peace sign while she and her mom both did the iconic Kim kissy face. Can we say, mom goals?!

Finally, the five-year-old and The Kardashians star posed with kissing faces once more for the last slide, however, this time, Chicago put the peace sign away. In the photos, Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter rocked an on-trend pink jumpsuit, while Kimberly appeared to be wearing a black zip-up sweater for the cozy morning in. After the 42-year-old shared the photos with her 349 million followers, many of them flooded the comments section with their reactions, many of them calling Chicago Kim’s twin.

“omg your twin for sure,” one follower quipped, while another added, “Chi is such a doll. Kim 2.0.” Later, Kim’s longtime pal, Jonathan Cheban, 49, added, “she’s somethin!!”, along with a red heart emoji. On Twitter, Kim’s 75.1 million followers said similar notes about Chi looking like a mini Kim. “Chi-Chi is the prettiest among the KarJenner kids. Help me change my mind,” one person tweeted, while another added, “Literally a tiny You. How adorable. You’re very blessed to have such adorable children.”

Kim and Chicago’s selfie posts come amid online speculation about whether or not Kim will attend this year’s Met Gala, per The US Sun. Earlier this month, a source claimed to Page Six Style that Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family could likely not be invited to this year’s prestigious event, however, The US Sun‘s source disputed this. “Anna [Wintour] had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event,” the outlet’s insider claimed on Mar. 20.

“And while lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone. Kim was never told she might not be on the list. While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding,” they continued. “It’s been embarrassing for everyone involved but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night.” As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, the billionaire attended the 2022 Met Gala alongside her then-beau, Pete Davidson, 29. That night, Kim famously wore the late Marilyn Monroe‘s dress and sent shockwaves globally with the bold fashion choice.

The SKKN by Kim founder welcomed her four kids with Ye during their seven-year marriage. Their family, not including Chicago, consists of: North, 9, Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7. Ye and Kim finalized and settled their divorce in Nov. 2022, after nearly two years of back-and-forth. Ye and his now ex were married from 2014 until Kim filed for divorce in early 2021.