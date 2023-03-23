Kylie Jenner Dances With Fai Khadra’s Arm Draped Over Her At SZA Concert: Video

Kylie Jenner, 25, hung out with her pal Fai Khadra, 31, at the SZA concert on March 22. The makeup mogul was seen dancing to the music while Fai wrapped his arm around her. Kylie appeared to be holding Fai’s hand at one point as she cuddled up to him as they both enjoyed the concert. Adele and Justin and Hailey Bieber sat nearby Kylie and Fai at the stadium, as you can see in the video below.

Adele, Hailey & Justin Bieber, and Kylie Jenner vibing out to SZA 🔥 #sostour https://t.co/shOHhHP9bU pic.twitter.com/CuGHmbbZti — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) March 23, 2023

Kylie seemed to be having the time of her life at the concert with Fai. Fans of the Kardashians know that Fai has become close with the famous family over the years. He’s even appeared on their Hulu reality show The Kardashians. Years ago, Fai was romantically linked to Kylie and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, but seemingly it turned out that those were only rumors, and Fai is only friends with the KarJenner girls.

Fai and Kourtney, 43, were thought to be a couple way back in 2018, when they were photographed grabbing matcha lattes together following Kourtney’s split from Younes Bendjima. Meanwhile, Fai and Kendall sparked romance rumors when they attended Hailey and Justin’s wedding together in late 2018. But Kendall made their relationship status clear with an Instagram photo of the two of them together, with the caption, “We don’t date, he’s just my date.”

So, Kylie and Fai’s outing at the SZA concert was seemingly nothing more than just two close friends hanging out. As far as we know, Kylie is still single following her split from rapper Travis Scott, 31, last year. The on-again, off-again couple broke up just before the Christmas holiday months after they welcomed their second child together. The exes appear to still be on good terms as they co-parent their daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

In January, HollywoodLife reported the reason that Kylie and Travis broke up again. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” a Kardashian-Jenner insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this,” the source added.