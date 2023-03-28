Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Backlash Over Photo She Posted With Food In Her Bathroom

Kourtney Kardashian brushed off backlash to a photo she shared with food on her bathroom floor on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 27. The reality star, 43, had shared a photo, which you can see here, in a set with a number of different plates spread around her bathroom, but some fans let her know that they thought that having food in the bathroom was a questionable decision.

The photo showed a number of different plates spread around the bathroom floor, with a variety of food, including fruits and a chicken tender substitute. She also had a bucket with bottles of champagne and a plate sitting on top of the toilet. The aerial shot also had her bathtub half-filled. In the photo, she tagged the food brand Daring, which makes a plant-based chicken substitute, seeming to imply that it was a promotional shot for them. On her Story, she also included a shot of herself and her husband Travis Barker with the food in clear view.

While it appeared to be a promo, a few fans let their displeasure be known in the comment section. One person pointed to the plate on the toilet calling it “nasty.” Others let it be known that they felt like it was not the best place to enjoy a meal. “Food in the bathroom is not the move,” one person wrote with a sick emoji.

Kourtney responded to the backlash by sharing the photo on her Story, and seemed to shrug off the responses. “The comments about this photo,” she wrote while also including a series of the spiraling eye emojis, which she had also used in the caption for the original post.

The bathroom shot hasn’t been the first time that Kourtney and Travis have shared some sexy photos for Daring. The couple had posed for a stunning photo with the blink-182 drummer feeding his wife some of the plant-based snacks back in June.