Travis Barker Feeds A Lingerie-Clad Kourtney Kardashian In Daring Campaign: Photos

Things are getting steamy in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's new campaign for plant-based chicken brand, Daring. See the 'saucy' photos here!

By:
June 14, 2022 2:35PM EDT
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen at Piazza Duomo on May 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 25 May 2022
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Barkers are celebrating their recent wedding with a date night at Nobu and we catch Kourtney Kardashian Barker in a killer black dress meanwhile Travis wears his signature dark style. Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was also seen leaving the restaurant with the couple. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Ellen Von Unwerth

Just days after eloping in Las Vegas back in April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shot a sexy joint campaign together for Daring Chicken. Considering both stars are plant-based, teaming up with the Plant Chicken brand was the perfect fit. Of course, Kourtney and Travis brought their usual steaminess and PDA to the shoot, with Kourtney, with Kourtney wearing a leather, snakeskin corset for the shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Daring campaign. (Ellen Von Unwerth)

In one shot, Kourtney is chowing down on Daring Plant Breaded Chicken in the back of a car, while Travis is coming dangerously close to nibbling on her neck. Another picture shows Kourtney seated on a table, with Travis feeding the “chicken” to her as she straddles him. A third image features Kourtney giving Travis a big smile as she stocks the fridge with the Daring brand products while rocking lingerie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in their Daring campaign. (Ellen Von Unwerth)

Both Kourtney and Travis are extremely passionate about their health and wellness. He hasn’t eaten meat since he was 13 years old, and went fully vegan 15 years ago, while she is very aware of what she consumes. “I’m super self conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies,” Kourtney explained. “I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring. I honestly cannot believe how much it tastes like chicken. There are a lot of plant proteins out there, but we’re always looking for options that are super clean with all-natural ingredients.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for Daring Plant Chicken. (Ellen Von Unwerth)

Travis and Kourtney got married in May — first at a courthouse and then during a lavish ceremony in Italy — and are now blending their families to build a life together. Additionally, they’re hoping to have a child of their own together, although they have had trouble conceiving, which was documented on season one of The Kardashians. Travis has two children, as well as a stepdaughter, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares three kids with ex,Scott Disick.

