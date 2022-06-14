Travis Barker Feeds A Lingerie-Clad Kourtney Kardashian In Daring Campaign: Photos

Just days after eloping in Las Vegas back in April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shot a sexy joint campaign together for Daring Chicken. Considering both stars are plant-based, teaming up with the Plant Chicken brand was the perfect fit. Of course, Kourtney and Travis brought their usual steaminess and PDA to the shoot, with Kourtney, with Kourtney wearing a leather, snakeskin corset for the shoot.

In one shot, Kourtney is chowing down on Daring Plant Breaded Chicken in the back of a car, while Travis is coming dangerously close to nibbling on her neck. Another picture shows Kourtney seated on a table, with Travis feeding the “chicken” to her as she straddles him. A third image features Kourtney giving Travis a big smile as she stocks the fridge with the Daring brand products while rocking lingerie.

Both Kourtney and Travis are extremely passionate about their health and wellness. He hasn’t eaten meat since he was 13 years old, and went fully vegan 15 years ago, while she is very aware of what she consumes. “I’m super self conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies,” Kourtney explained. “I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring. I honestly cannot believe how much it tastes like chicken. There are a lot of plant proteins out there, but we’re always looking for options that are super clean with all-natural ingredients.”

Travis and Kourtney got married in May — first at a courthouse and then during a lavish ceremony in Italy — and are now blending their families to build a life together. Additionally, they’re hoping to have a child of their own together, although they have had trouble conceiving, which was documented on season one of The Kardashians. Travis has two children, as well as a stepdaughter, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares three kids with ex,Scott Disick.