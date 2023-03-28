Demi Lovato Celebrates BF Jutes In Sweet Birthday Tribute: ‘Waited My Whole Life’ For You

Demi Lovato took to social media to gush over her boyfriend of seven months, fellow singer Jutes!

March 28, 2023 4:59PM EDT
Demi Lovato and Jutes stop by Lavo in NYC. Pictured: Demi Lovato,Jutes Ref: SPL5332975 160822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights, No Romania Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Demi Lovato didn’t hold back when wishing her boyfriend Jutes a very happy birthday. In a March 28, 2023, Instagram post, she shared a carousel of affectionate pics with the singer, alongside a very special message. “My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!!” she captioned the photos, which included several steamy kissing pics. “I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self. I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more. I LOVE YOU.”

Demi completed the post with a row of black heart, birthday cake, and kissing emojis. The artist formerly known as Jute$ was among the first to respond to the sweet post — and it appears he’s in it for the long term. “My baby i’m the luckiest guy on earth,” he wrote in the comments thread. “Thank u for loving me so much and making me laugh all day every day. ur my soulmate best friend dream girl and i can’t wait to be old af w u. i love u so much.”

Many of Demi’s 151 million followers on the platform couldn’t have been more happy for her romance with Jutes. “As a long time fan, I can honestly say you seem to be the happiest you’ve ever been with a guy, and that makes me so happy for you!!” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “been a fan for years and I’ve never seen you truly happy until now, so grateful🤍happy birthday jutes!!”

Demi Lovato and Jutes
Demi and Jutes step out in NYC on August 17, 2022. (SplashNews)

Demi and Jutes have been dating since August 2022, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that it’s a “healthy” bond. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s a super great guy.” A source later told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “totally smitten.” “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the source told HL at the time. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.”

