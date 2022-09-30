Demi Lovato Holds Hands With BF Jute$ & Rocks Sexy Slip Dress On Date Night: Photo

Demi Lovato looked fabulous on her latest date night with her boyfriend Jute$. The “Confident” singer, 30, wore a black leather jacket over a chic white slip dress for the dinner date with her musician beau, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. The couple dined at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles and adorably held hands as they exited the restaurant after dinner.

Demi’s dinner look also included a pair of black combat boots. She held a small black purse around her wrist as she lovingly held hands with her boyfriend, who wore a black leather jacket over a black shirt with graphics and a pair of camouflage cargo pants. Lute$ also sported a pair of blue converse sneakers and a black beanie.

The new couple went public with their romance on Aug. 16 at a dinner date at LAVO Italian Restaurant in NYC. They held hands and looked fabulous in their respective outfits, with Demi wearing a black and white leather jacket and a striped skirt, while Lute$ showed off a black sweater and ripped jeans. That was the night Demi finally put a face to the unidentified love interest mentioned in several headline-making reports beforehand.

HollywoodLife previously learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Demi is so happy with her new boyfriend. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.” The source added, “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go.”

Jute$ is definitely head over heels with Demi as well. The musician posted the sweetest Instagram tribute to Demi for her 30th birthday in August, with a slew of adorable snaps of the couple. He showered Demi with love and told the singer that he’s proud of her for “surviving everything” that she has been through.