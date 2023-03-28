Adam Levine Holds Daughter In His Arms & Admits ‘Words Can’t Explain It’: Sweet Photo

Adam Levine has no words for the love he shares for his kids. In an adorable Instagram photo the 44-year-old musician shared on March 28, he embraced one of his daughters by picking her up and snuggling her. His eyes were closed in the pic, showing that he was simply taking the precious moment in. As Adam prefers to keep his kids off of social media, the little girl was facing away from the camera. “words can’t explain it,” he captioned the snapshot.

Adam shares his kids with his wife of eight years, model Behati Prinsloo. They have a 5-year-old daughter named Gio Grace as well as a 6-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose. Adam and Behati, 34, welcomed their third child in January after revealing their pregnancy in September during an outing that was caught by paparazzi.

The photo of Adam and his daughter, who was either Dusty or Gio, appeared to be taken backstage after a recent show. Adam’s band, Maroon 5, is currently enjoying a five-month Las Vegas residency, titled M5LV, which kicked off last Friday at Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater. Behati showed some behind-the-scenes footage from the residency over the weekend on her Instagram Story, including a photo of her sitting on the floor eating ice cream with their oldest daughters. “Vegas hits different with these two,” she captioned the pic, which can be seen below. She also shared an image of one of her daughters watching her dad’s show with headphones on to keep the noise level down.

Adam shouted out his girls during the opening night of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency. As he mentioned his family, he noted that he used to make music for himself, but now he does “this for them.”

Shortly before kicking off the residency, Adam celebrated his 44th birthday with Behati at Disneyland, where the pair seemed to be happier than ever. They were all smiles in photos captured from their visit and Behati was even seen kissing her hubby on the cheek at one point.

As fans know, Adam and Behati’s public displays of affection and support come several months after various cheating allegations were made against the “Sunday Morning” hitmaker. While Adam denied having an affair, he confessed that he certainly acted inappropriately. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram Story in Sept. 2021. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”