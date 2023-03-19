Behati Prinsloo Kisses Adam Levine As They Celebrate His 44th Birthday At Disneyland: Photos

Behati Prinsloo, 34, and Adam Levine, 44, looked so in love, during their latest outing. The model and Maroon 5 singer celebrated his 44th birthday at Disneyland on Saturday, and showed off some PDA, including a sweet kiss she planted on his cheek. The doting wife also had one arm around her husband as they flashed smiles while sitting down at one point.

They were also photographed walking around the park and taking in the scenery together as they wore casual outfits. Hers included a white T-shirt, white ripped jeans, black and white Vans sneakers and a white and blue baseball cap as his included a white graphic T-shirt, ripped light blue jeans, leopard print sneakers and a yellow and white baseball cap. The beauty also wore sunglasses as her hair was down.

Behati and Adam’s latest outing comes just a few days after they made headlines for attending the Unforgettable Evening gala held at the Beverly Wilshire on Mar. 16. They confidently posed on the red carpet of the event and flaunted impressive outfits, including a black sleeveless top and matching skirt for her, and a black velvet blazer and pants for him. The doting spouse gently kissed Behati on the cheek as they stood beside each other.

The lovebirds have seemed to come a long way since Adam was publicly accused of sending “inappropriate” private messages with OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh in Sept. Although he admitted he “crossed the line,” with Sumner, he denied having an affair, when he shared an apologetic message shortly after the accusations came to light. The couple has seemed to work through the drama and welcomed their third child in Jan.

Behati and Adam, who married in 2014, also share Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, together. They are often seen on family outings, whether it’s a casual stroll or a big event, and seem to be tightknit as a now, party of five.