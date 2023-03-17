Behati Prinsloo Stuns In Mini Dress As Adam Levine Kisses Her At L.A. Event 2 Months After Giving Birth

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, looked so in love attending a cancer research gala on March 16, less than two months after their third child was born. The Maroon 5 singer, who was at the center of a sexting scandal last year, kissed his model wife on the cheek as they posed at the Unforgettable Evening gala held at the Beverly Wilshire. Behati, who seems to have forgiven her husband for his poor actions last year, stunned at the event in a black mini dress and leopard-print heels. She had the biggest smile on her face as she and Adam packed on the PDA.

Adam showed so much affection for his wife at the gala. He even matched Behati’s all-black look by wearing a black velvet suit and matching shoes. Adam rocked his bleached blonde hair in a buzzcut style, while Behati wore her blonde locks slicked down.

The happy couple was joined by other stars like Lisa Rinna, Julianne Hough, and Rebel Wilson, at the Unforgettable Evening gala, which benefited women’s cancer research. Sharon Stone was there to accept the Courage Award for her support of cancer research.

This was the second big event that Adam and Behati attended together in the past week. On Sunday, March 12, the couple enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they similarly went all in on matching looks. Adam opted for a dark brown tux worn with a V-neck tee shirt and shiny shoes. Meanwhile, Behati’s look included a black sequined gown with a high neck and sleek silhouette.

Adam and Behati expanded their loving family at the very end of January, with the birth of their third child. They have yet to reveal the sex of their new baby. Adam and Behati already have two older daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. Adam made headlines last year for his sexting scandal, and while he admitted that he “crossed the line” with the messages, he denied any infidelity in his marriage. Behati still hasn’t addressed her husband’s scandal, but it doesn’t seem to have affected their family.