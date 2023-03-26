Adam Levine Says Wife Behati Prinsloo & 3 Kids Give Him ‘Something To Live For’

Adam Levine, 44, gave a shout out to his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34 , and their three children, Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 5, and a two-month-old, during the first show of Maroon 5‘s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater on Friday night, People reported. The singer took a moment to share how much his family meant to him in the middle of the 20-song set, and admitted he “used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them,” among the cheers of the crowd. He also said they give him “something to believe in.”

Adam’s recent words about his family come just a few months after he made headlines for being involved in a flirting scandal last Sept. The songwriter denied having an affair after model Sumner Stroh shared flirty text messages allegedly sent between the two of them during his marriage, but did admit to “using poor judgment” and “crossing the line.” He also called the moment a “regrettable period” in his life.

Despite the scandal, Adam and Behati seemed to move on and maintain a close bond. After welcoming their third child in Jan., they’ve been spotted on various outings and always appear happy and comfortable together. A source previously spoke to us about Adam’s intent to make Behati feel safe after the flirting scandal, especially when she was pregnant.

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

Adam and Behati’s latest public appearance together was at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” benefit gala earlier this month. They got cozy as they posed on the red carpet of the event, and looked so in love. They also recently celebrated his birthday at Disneyland and showed off a lot of PDA, indicating their marriage is stronger than ever.