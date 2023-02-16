Behati Prinsloo Looks Incredible In Sheer Dress Just Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby No. 3: Photos

Behati Prinsloo showed off her incredible figure in a sheer black dress just a few weeks after giving birth to her third baby.

February 16, 2023 9:42AM EST
behati prinsloo
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MEGA

Behati Prinsloo is officially Super Woman and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old rocked a sheer black sleeveless dress in a new Instagram post and she showed off her taut figure just a few weeks after she gave birth.

In the photos, Behati wore a sleeveless see-through black midi dress that was skintight and had a picture of the mother Mary on her chest. Under the bodice, you could see her black bra and high-waisted black underwear. She styled the dress with a black leather motorcycle jacket, layered necklaces, sunglasses, and a Fendi animal print purse. Behati posted the photos with the caption, “VALENTINE’S DAY,” with black heart emojis.

Behati gave birth to her third child with Adam Levine at the end of January and this is the first photo she’s posted since giving birth. While the couple hasn’t revealed much information about their newborn, the baby will be joined by two sisters – Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

While she looked incredible in this sheer black dress, her pregnancy style was just as stunning. Just a few weeks ago, towards the end of her pregnancy, Behati posted a photo of herself naked from the side showing off her bare bump while her phone covered up her chest.

In the photo, Behati was completely naked and she covered up her bottom half with a tree emoji, putting just her bump and bare face on display. She threw her hair back into a messy bun and topped her look off with layered choker necklaces.

