‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton’s 1st Photo After Split From Husband Michael Halterman

It’s all smiles for 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton, 35, who took to Instagram on Sunday to enjoy the sunset with her pals amid her divorce from Michael Halterman, 40. “Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends,” she captioned the carousel of photos. In the snapshots, the TV personality smiled and showed off her designer purse, while she also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. The mom-of-two rocked a zip-up black jacket, army-printed leggings, and opted to tie her dark tresses up in a messy bun.

Soon after she shared the post with her 523K followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments and support for Amy amid her separation. “Single looks good on you queen,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Amy said what husband.” Many of the comments were about the starlet’s Gucci bag, which was a hit across the board. “The Gucci queen,” another admirer quipped, while a fourth added, “You’re so cute, watching the sunset holding your bag like that.” A separate fan even went as far as to call Amy the new Kim Kardashian, 42. “the new kim k,” they wrote.

Michael reportedly filed for divorce from Amy in Kentucky on Mar. 13, as previously reported by US Weekly. Although the couple officially got married in Mar. 2019, they were together for many years prior, as they were “high school sweet hearts” and met in the early 2000s. The outlet also claimed that they likely “eloped” two years prior to 2019, about three years prior to them welcoming their first son, Gage Deon Halterman, 2. Later, they welcomed their second son, Glenn Allen Halterman, 1, in July 2022.

Although Amy has not publicly addressed her divorce, she has been seemingly unbothered across Instagram. One week before Michael filed for divorce, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her Gucci bag and smile once more. “Beautiful day to smile!!!”, she captioned the carousel of photos. And on Mar. 5, she celebrated Glenn’s eighth-month with an adorable photo of him in a car seat. “Happy 8 months baby mama, and gage and everyone love u baby!!!!”, she captioned the post. Notably, the last family photo she posted with her estranged husband was on Christmas Day 2022. “Merry Christmas everyone!!!!”, Amy wrote.

Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, 36, rose to fame when they first starred on the TLC reality TV show in 2020. They both have become internet sensations as well, as they both have been successful as YouTubers. Tammy recently went viral for sharing new weight loss selfies on Mar. 6, just weeks ahead of her sister’s divorce news. The 36-year-old is married to Caleb Willingham, who is also included on their hit TV series. The latest episode of Season 4 aired on Mar. 21 and documented Caleb and Tammy’s wedding, in which she jokingly said “I guess” to marrying him (watch video here). New episodes air on Tuesdays on TLC.