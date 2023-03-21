Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Harper, 14, Seen In Rare Photo Two Mos. After Star’s Death

Growing up fast! The late Lisa Marie Presley‘s daughter, Harper, 14, was spotted running errands with her dad, Michael Lockwood, 61, on Monday, just over two months after her mother’s tragic passing. During their grocery run, the teen looked as chic as ever in a black mini-skirt, grey crewneck sweatshirt, and on-trend black UGG boots (see PHOTOS HERE). Meanwhile, her dad, for his part, rocked a pair of classic jeans, a black zip-up jacket, and a fur hat. Michael carried a grocery bag with dogs on it, while his daughter simply carried her iPhone in hand.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits, as the musician was pictured smiling throughout the outing. Although they spent some time shopping together, the two were sans Harper’s twin sister, Finley. The 61-year-old and Harper’s trip to the store also comes about one week after he was granted full custody of the twins following his Mar. 9 filing, per PEOPLE. In addition to claiming it was in his children’s “best interest” he also stated the following as his reason to be granted full custody: “the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.”

Prior to that, Harper and her sister were spotted for the first time since their mom’s death on Feb. 1, which is notably Lisa Marie’s birthday. During that outing, Harper had not yet died her tresses blonde. She also rocked a green button-up blouse, black leggings, and the same UGGS worn on Monday. Finley, for her part, opted for an oversized white zip-up sweatshirt, cargo pants, and white sneakers. Their dad kept it casual with a brown long-sleeve shirt and loose pants (see photos here).

Lisa Marie and her ex-husband welcomed the twins in 2009, about three years after they got married. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as many readers know, died following suffering from cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. In addition to the twins, she has an older daughter, Riley Keough, 33, who she welcomed with Danny Keough. At the time of her passing, Lisa Marie’s mother, 77, shared a statement confirming the somber news to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement began. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

In other news related to Lisa Marie, her mother reportedly filed a petition challenging her trust two weeks after her death, as reported by The New York Post, on Jan. 27. Due to that drama, it has been reported that Riley is not on speaking terms with her grandmother, according to Entertainment Tonight‘s source. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” the insider claimed on Feb. 16. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”