Katie Stevens Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes Her 1st Child With Paul DiGiovanni

Katie Stevens, 30, and Paul DiGiovanni, 33, are officially first-time parents! Katie and her husband of three and a half years welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rome, on February 23. Katie waited until March 20 to announce that she gave birth, with an Instagram post that featured adorable professional photos taken by Brigette Billups of the couple happily snuggling their newborn. “She’s here 💗 2.23.23 – Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you,” Katie wrote in her caption.

The Bold Type actress and country singer first revealed her pregnancy on November 9, 2022, when she appeared at the CMA Awards rocking an unmistakable baby bump. She wore a lovely gray maternity dress with floral detail, and she lovingly cradled the growing bump as her hubby, rocking a brown suit, also placed his hand on her stomach. On December 8, she shared a gorgeous pair of pics via her verified social media account showing off her bare belly. “30 and thriving,” she captioned the photos.

On Thanksgiving, the Faking It star again addressed the pregnancy. “Thankful every day that I have my health, a roof over my head, the ground beneath my feet, a job that I love, and that surrounded by the most incredible family and friends!” she captioned a sweet selfie of the couple on November 24, along with red heart emojis. “And more importantly i’m [sic] so thankful for the family I get to create with @paulblg. Thank you for loving me and winnie so fiercely. I cant [sic] wait to see how fiercely you love our little baby, and to see you become a father. So thankful for this life. Hope you all are wrapped in love during this holiday season.”

The new mama and the Boys Like Girls drummer dated from 2013-2018 before announcing their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2018. “When someone asks if you’re engaged and you flash them some sparkle 😍” she captioned a joyous Instagram pic of the duo showing off her new diamond ring. “Love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️”

They married on October 12 in Nashville in a stunning outdoor ceremony, in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. “I’m just so excited to call him my husband,” Katie told People after the romantic ceremony. “Being husband and wife means we’re always going to be there to love, support and protect each other. I’m so grateful to have Paul to do that with!”

On their three-year anniversary, the singer again took to social media to share a video clip of their gorgeous wedding. “3 years ago was the best day of my life, and it’s only gotten better every day since,” she captioned the heartwarming video. “I love you @paulblg and I’m so lucky that I get to live life with you. Still so grateful that I get to be loved by you. Happy Anniversary.”