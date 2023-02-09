Vanessa Hudgens Reveals 1st Photo Of Diamond Ring As She Confirms Engagement News

Wedding bells are approaching and actress Vanessa Hudgens, 34, is glowing! After news of her engagement broke last week, the High School Musical star took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news herself! “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the adorable snapshot with her fiancé, Cole Tucker, 26. In the carousel of engagement photos, the brunette beauty snuggled up with Cole in a leather trench coat, while he smiled big. The second slide showed off her massive engagement ring, which appeared to be an oval-shaped diamond with a platinum setting.

Soon after Vanessa shared the romantic Paris photos, many of her friends and 48.5 million followers took to the comments to congratulate her. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland wrote, “Couldn’t be happier, Right here Look what we’ve got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending,” while The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev simply added heart-eye emojis. Of course, fellow Disney Channel alum Aly Michalka wrote a sweet message too! “Congrats Vanessa! you deserve all the happiness,” she noted. Later, DWTS star Derek Hough chimed in, “hoop whoop!!!! Congrats.”

Cole also shared the post on his Instagram account that day, and was also met with many well wishes from his celebrity pals. Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson commented, “Love you guys.” One of their fans couldn’t help but reference Vanessa’s iconic “T as in Troy” scene from HSM. “T as in Tucker,” the admirer adorably penned. The engagement confirmation comes one week after a source close to the starlet told TMZ that they were set to say “I do” soon. The insider revealed that the pro baseball player popped the question at the end of 2022, and Vanessa’s snapshots prove that!

Furthermore, the 34-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to gush over her handsome man. “I’ll stop the world and melt with you @cotuck,” she captioned the photo of them dancing. And at the end of Nov. Vanessa carefully concealed her engagement ring in a birthday tribute for Cole. “Happy day of giving thanks Thru though times I’ve always leaned on gratitude to lift my spirit. So much to be grateful for. Mother Nature, Fam, friends, dis man. The list goes on n on I hope by focusing on the things your grateful for today your spirit is lifted,” she captioned the photo with her left hand behind her back.

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and Vanessa have been dating for two years and have not been shy about their love for each other, as they are frequently spotted out and about with each other. In Nov. 2020, a source close to the Spring Breakers star told HollywoodLife how smitten she was with Cole. “Vanessa can’t stop smiling when she’s around Cole,” the insider said at the time. “Although she doesn’t want to rush things, she really likes being with him because there’s a level of comfortability there. She thinks he’s really genuine, down to earth, and she feels like she can just be herself around him.” Congrats to the happy couple!