Vanessa Hudgens Can’t Stop Smiling As She Cozies Up To BF Cole Tucker In New Photo

Vanessa Hudgens shared a pic of herself with a huge grin as BF Cole Tucker whispered something hilarious to her!

Vanessa Hudgens is lucky in love. The Princess Switch star, 31, shared the most adorable photo to Instagram of herself and boyfriend Cole Tucker cuddling up while she had the biggest grin on her face. Cole, 24, was clearly telling his girlfriend something hilarious, as she was laughing so hard while trying to enjoy her fancy drink. “This makes me happpyyyy,” Vanessa captioned the March 16 photo.

The High School Musical alum and the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop have been dating since November 2020, when they were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles. Connecting with Cole made Vanessa incredibly happy, a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that same month. “Vanessa can’t stop smiling when she’s around Cole,” they said, adding that Vanessa didn’t want to “rush things” after splitting with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler that January.

But, Vanessa “really likes being with [Cole] because there’s a level of comfortability there. She thinks he’s really genuine, down to earth, and she feels like she can just be herself around him,” the source told us. The feeling is definitely mutual. Cole gushed about how much he “loves” Vanessa in a March press conference at MLB spring training.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her,” Cole sweetly told gathered reporters. He added that Vanessa will be coming out to Pennsylvania during the MLB season. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” he said, referencing the couple going Instagram official on Valentine’s Day weeks earlier.