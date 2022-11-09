Katie Stevens Pregnant & Debuts Baby Bump On CMA Awards Red Carpet: Photos

A baby is on the way for Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni! The lovebirds attended the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9, and they had a very surprise announcement to make on the red carpet. Katie confirmed that she was pregnant by showing off her baby bump for the first time in her dress. She cradled her hands around her stomach and posed sideways so the cameras could capture her growing belly during this beautiful time. Paul was by her side for the exciting moment, and rested his hand on her bump as they posed for photos.

Katie and Paul, who is a Nashville songwriter and drummer for Boys Like Girls, tied the knot in October 2019. They wed in a romantic Nashville ceremony in front of 250 guests. The wedding came after a nearly two year engagement, as Paul proposed to The Bold Type actress on New Year’s Eve 2017. Katie and Paul started dating in 2013, so the engagement was definitely a long time coming.

“I’m just so excited to call him my husband,” Katie gushed to People after the wedding. “Being husband and wife means we’re always going to be there to love, support and protect each other. I’m so grateful to have Paul to do that with!” This little one is the first child for both stars.

Paul is actually nominated at the CMA Awards for producing Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan’s song “Buy Dirt.” Meanwhile, Katie’s upcoming Christmas movie, A Christmas Open House, will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, November 11. This will be her first big role since the ending of The Bold Type in 2021. Katie played the show’s main character, Jane Sloan, when it aired from 2017-2021. She was previously a star on the show Faking It, and was a contestant on American Idol in 2010.