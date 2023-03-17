Drew Barrymore Claps Back At Hugh Grant’s Diss That She’s A ‘Horrendous’ Singer: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore clapped back at Hugh Grant after the movie star poked fun at the actress’ singing voice! In case you missed it, Hugh, who has been on a tear lately, was asked about his singing performance in 2007’s Music & Lyrics, which co-starred Drew, and he ended up critiquing hers instead, calling it “horrendous,” per Wired. Upon catching news of the slight, Drew charged up her phone, relaxed her vocal cords and recorded herself belting out the single from the romantic comedy called “Way Back into Love.” She concluded the adorable March 16 video, which she captioned #SingForHughGrant JOIN ME, by saying, “Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you.”

Of course, it’s all fun and games for the pair — who have built a lasting friendship over the years — even if Hugh really went hard on skewering Drew’s dulcet tones during the Wired interview, as he said he wasn’t ‘nearly as auto-tuned’ as Drew was for the singing parts of the film. “I’m auto-tuned a bit but not as much as some,” he stated. “Drew Barrymore is in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings,” he cracked. Ouch.

Hugh did give her a lifeline, however, when he added, “But having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and Rock ‘n’ Roll whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I meant to be kind of Rock ‘n’ Roll as well.”

The hilarious back and forth between the Hollywood heavy hitters comes after Hugh found himself in some hot water following the Oscars on Sunday. The British heartthrob had fans outraged after they claimed he appeared uninterested and a bit dismissive during his red-carpet interview with Ashley Graham. For instance, the supermodel asked the actor what he was “wearing,” as one does on the red carpet, and he answered with three words. “Just my suit.” he said. “Your suit? Who made your suit? You didn’t make it,” Ashley replied, to which he quipped, “I can’t remember my tailor.”

Sarcasm or not, Hugh’s answers didn’t seem to faze Ashley. “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go,” the 35-year-old star told TMZ when asked about the viral moment.