Hugh Grant Called Out For Awkward Interview On Oscars Red Carpet With Ashley Graham: Watch

Some fans took issue with Hugh Grant’s responses to Ashley Graham’s interview on the red carpet for the Oscars on Sunday, March 12. When the actor, 62, was asked about his role in Glass Onion, a few fans felt by his responses and facial expressions that he didn’t really seem very pleased to be speaking at the major movie event, giving very minimal responses.

To start the interview, Ashley asked Hugh some standard questions, like who he’d hoped would win or who had designed his tuxedo, both of which he seemed to shrug off, not naming any nominees that he was excited about or saying who had designed the outfit. She then complimented him on his role in the hit movie Glass Onion, mentioning how she loves a thriller. “How fun is it to shoot something like that?” she asked.

Hugh responded by mentioning that his character was only in the movie very briefly. “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he said. Ashley tried to pivot to ask if it was still an enjoyable experience. “Yeah, but still. You showed up, and you had fun, right?” she said.

Hugh responded simply, “Almost.” He began to walk away and seemed to roll his eyes as he stepped away from the red-carpet correspondent, and some fans really took notice of his short responses, and called him out for the awkward interview. “Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow,” one person wrote.

Don’t worry @ashleygraham….now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live. Well done working around his nonsense. #Oscar — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) March 12, 2023

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

