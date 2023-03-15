Scott Disick Will Reportedly Return To ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3: I Won’t ‘Play The Villain’

Fans can expect to see Scott Disick in “several episodes” of The Kardashians Season 3 after securing a “massive contract”, a source tells the Daily Mail. The 39-year-old ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, however, put his foot down against producers and said he will not allow himself to ‘play the villain’, especially after his shock about Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker was a huge part of his storyline for Season 1, the insider noted. The Talentless designer took a step back for Season 2 of the hit Hulu series and was seen much less.

“He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season,” the source added about Scott’s decision to be more present on the show. “Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney.” As fans know, Scott welcomed three kids with Kourtney, 43, during their on-again, off-again decade-long relationship, which was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They share sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and a 10-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Although fans rooted the couple on for years, the pair split up for good when Scott’s partying ways got in the way of him being a present father and good partner. “I’m literally on the verge of a mental breakdown,” an emotional Kourtney said during the Season 10 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I can’t believe that this is where my life is at right now. I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids.”

Of course, that didn’t stop Scott from trying to prove his worth to Kourtney for years to come, despite going on to date Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. In the series finale of KUWTK, he even confessed that he was ready to marry Kourtney. However, his hopes fell flat when Kourtney moved on with Travis and they got engaged in Oct. 2021 on the beach in Montecito, Calif. They walked down the aisle the following year in May 2022.

During a June 2021 episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up about why seeing the mother of his children find happiness without him is difficult but admitted he knew it was time to let his dream of being with her die. “I think it’s a lot of pressure when the whole family wants us back together,” he said. “Kourtney needs certain things from me that I haven’t been able to provide for her, and I think, maybe, we both have to realize….maybe we won’t be together and we need to move on completely.”