Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney Is Pregnant With His First Grandchild

After a challenging 2022, Al Roker has some sunshine in his 2023 forecast. The beloved, 68-year-old Today weatherman is going to be a grandfather for the first time! Al’s oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Wesley Laga, on Tuesday, March 14.

Taking to her Instagram, the beauty shared an adorable video (above) of her and Wesley’s romance over the years. With the caption “A new adventure is about to begin ❤️🍼,” the couple waited til the last moments of the clip to reveal the sonogram of their upcoming bundle of joy! It was totally cute and made even more sweeter with Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” playing in the background.

Of course, proud papa Al commented, and even included a suggestion for what he would like to be called by his new grandchild. “Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys,” Al wrote, adding, “Going for ‘Pop-Pop’.” His wife, and Courtney’s stepmom, Deborah Roberts, added, “”This is so very exciting!!! 😍😍” Al also shares daughter Leila, 24, and son Nicolas, 20, with Deborah.

Courtney and Wesley, who tied the knot in June 2021 at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey, also gave a statement to her dad’s show. “We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she told Today.com. “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Great news for Al, as he has come off a difficult year. In November 2022, Al was rushed to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was released a few weeks later, but was back in under doctors’ care by Thanksgiving, causing Al to miss the iconic Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years!

He didn’t return to the show until January, where Deborah sat next to him on the Today set and explained that Al’s health scare was a major one. “It’s not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here. He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is. I’m not overstating it, I don’t think. Al was a very, very, very sick man and I don’t think most people know that,” Deborah confirmed.