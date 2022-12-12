Al Roker Makes 1st Appearance On ‘Today’ Show After ‘Tough’ Hospitalizations

Al Roker, 68, gave an update on his health during his virtual appearance on Today on Monday, December 12. After receiving more treatment for blood clots in the hospital, Al explained from his home how he’s doing to Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and the other anchors. “It’s been a tough slog, I’m not gonna deny this,” the weatherman said, adding, “It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.” Al also said that the support he’s received “gives you a profound sense of gratitude.”

Al further explained that he’s lost muscle mass since he’s been in the hospital for four weeks now. “There’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back,” he said. Al explained that he’s delaying his knee replacement surgery that was scheduled for next month so he can continue recovering.

“But I feel good. I feel strong,” he told his co-anchors. “Everyday I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. There’s gonna be a little bit of a slog, but a lot of people have to deal with a lot more with fewer resources.” Al gave a shout-out to the doctors at New York Presbyterian before his co-anchors mentioned how amazing his wife Deborah Roberts, 62, has been during this process.

Al was hospitalized in November for blood clots. He informed his fans in an Instagram post, after so many had asked about his absence from Today. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote. While he was receiving treatment, Al did miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

After the two hospitalizations, Al finally returned home on Thursday, December 8. He smiled with his wife Deborah and their daughter Leila, 24, in photos taken after he left the hospital. Al thanked everyone for sending their well-wishes, writing, “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, Today Show family, and all your thoughts and prayers.”