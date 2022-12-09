Al Roker Is All Smiles As He Returns Home After 2nd Hospitalization: Photos

After two hospitalizations, Al Roker is finally on his way home! The beloved TV weatherman, 68, shared that he was on his way out of the hospital on his Instagram on Thursday, December 8. He smiled alongside his wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and daughter Leila, 24, making his way out of the hospital. He looked incredibly happy to be heading out after his long stay.

Al rocked a green sweater for his alma-mater SUNY Oswego in the photos, and he looked overjoyed to finally be heading home. In the caption, he thanked everyone who shared well wishes and support for him. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, Today Show family, and all your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.

With the good news, tons of Al’s colleagues and fans shared positive messages with him. Katie Couric commented with a series of heart emojis. His Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie also celebrated his return. “CUTIES!! Right where you belong,” she wrote.

Shortly before returning home, Al posted a photo of a sunset on his Instagram and shared that he hoped that he would be released from the hospital soon. “When your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family,” he captioned the post.

Al was hospitalized in November for blood clots. He informed his fans in an Instagram post, after so many had asked where he was. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote

While he was receiving treatment, Al did miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. His co-anchors Savannah and Hoda Kotb shared that they missed him on-air, and when Hoda announced that he had returned to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving, she shared that they’d called him during a break. “Craig [Melvin] and I had a chance to FaceTime him from the parade, and he gave us a big thumbs-up. So, good to see Al,” she said. “He pointed to his TV, so I know he was watching it.”