Al Roker Says He ‘Hopes’ He’s ‘Coming Home Soon’ As He Remains Hospitalized Amidst Health Issues

Al Roker is hoping to be home soon, after his recent stay in the hospital, following complications caused by blood clots. The weatherman, 68, gave fans a health update amid his current hospitalization with a photo of a gorgeous sunset in New York City on his Instagram on Thursday, December 8. He revealed that seeing the beautiful view helped him feel “recharged,” following the hospitalization.

Underneath the photo, Al included the to-the-point health update as well as a word of thanks in the caption. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge. God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family,” he wrote.

The update that he’s hoping to return home comes nearly two weeks after he was re-hospitalized due to blood clots. The anchor was reportedly rushed to a hospital the day after Thanksgiving (shortly after he returned from his first hospitalization) for treatment. After his second hospitalization, his Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced that he’d returned during a broadcast on December 1. “We all wish that Al could’ve been with us [to cover the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting], but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital, and he’s in very good care. He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” she said on-air. “Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well-wishes.”

Al had first shared that he had been hospitalized for blood clots in an Instagram post on November 18. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote.

While he was able to leave the hospital and spend Thanksgiving with his wife and family, Al was forced to sit out of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. Hoda and Savannah Guthrie sent Al their well-wishes on-air, and Al posted that he was watching on his Instagram.