Al Roker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Grown Children That Adore The Famed ‘Today’ Show Host

Al Roker has been the beloved weather anchor on Today for over 25 years. The 67-year-old’s upbeat personality and optimism has warmed the hearts of all of America. But no one loves Al more than his wife, fellow TV journalist Deborah Roberts, and his three children. Courtney, 35, is Al’s daughter from his previous marriage to Alice Bell, while he shares Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19, with Deborah, 61. Find out more about Al’s three kids and the special relationship they have with their dad.

Courtney

Al married WNBC producer Alice Bell in 1984, and three years later they adopted an infant daughter they named Courtney. Courtney has lived most of her life out of her spotlight. In April 2020, Al announced via Instagram that his daughter got engaged to her boyfriend Wesley Laga. “I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled [Welsey] asked [Courtney] to marry him,” Al wrote in his post, alongside pics of Courtney flashing her engagement ring with Wesley. “Could not be more thrilled for these two.” Courtney shared the same photos and revealed that the engagement was supposed to take place in Paris, but plans changed due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

Over a year after the engagement, Courtney and Wesley tied the knot in a romantic ceremony that her whole family attended. Al’s work colleagues Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer were also there. Courtney wore a plunging white dress, which had embellishments across the chest. “Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine,” she wrote alongside gorgeous wedding pics shared to IG. “I celebrated my love for my husband and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband’s dance moves ain’t too shabby.”

Leila

After his divorce from Alice, Al got married to Deborah in 1995. Their daughter Leila was born on November 17, 1988. Leila went to college at The American University of Paris in France, according to her LinkedIn. She’s followed her parents’ footsteps and has worked in the journalism field, though she doesn’t appear on television like Al and Deborah. Leila was an intern for ABC News’ coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in 2018. Her later jobs included freelance writer for WWD and production assistant for NBC News’ coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She currently works as both as a contributor for Today and as a junior digital consultant for the global public relations firm Weber Shandwick.

Nicholas

Al and Deborah’s youngest child, son Nicholas, was born on July 18, 2002. Nick has special needs. In a personal essay for Guideposts magazine in 2019, Al described his son as “somewhere on the [autism] spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive.” The famous weatherman added, “Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet. But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son that I love him, but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him.”

Nick competed in the 2019 Special Olympics New York Summer Games at Vassar College and took home two gold medals in swim races. His parents proudly shared the news to Instagram. The journalist duo were similarly overjoyed when Nick got into college, which Deborah revealed on an episode of The View in December 2021. “Many of you know, we have been on a journey with our son, Nick, who over his lifetime has been dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities,” Deborah said, adding, “But he has accomplished so many things. He’s gotten a black belt in Taekwondo, he swam competitively. He just got accepted into college.”