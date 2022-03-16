Al Roker Holds Up Jeans He Wore At 340 Pounds Before Weight Loss — Before & After Photos

The ‘Today’ weatherman celebrated his dramatic weight loss by stepping inside the pants he wore to his gastric bypass surgery 20 years ago.

Al Roker has been focused on his health for over two decades now and it’s about time he celebrated his amazing discipline! The Today weatherman and anchor, 67, took to his Instagram on Tuesday (March 15) to show how far he’s come in his weight loss journey since he underwent gastric bypass surgery. Al shared snaps of himself standing inside a pair of pants he wore when he was 340 pounds with plenty of room left over, proving he had one heck of a dramatic transformation!

“Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” he wrote alongside the jaw-dropping photos. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

His teammates at Today were sure to show their encouragement for Al, as they took to the comments section with words of love and support. “No one better than our pal, Al,” wrote Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Savannah Guthrie shared, ““You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute,” And Carson Daly quipped, ““You’re the Yoda to my Skywalker Uncle Al!”

Hours later, Al followed up with an inspirational video of himself working out on a treadmill to a Temptations’ song. “Ahh, The Temptations, ‘Ball of Confusion,’ that’s what the world is today,” he said. “But you can take care of yourself, and the ones around you. Make sure you do that.” He echoed the sentiment by captioning the short clip, “Yeah, it is a #ballofconfusion but it’s all we’ve got. So #takecareofyourself and those you love!”

Back in 2013, Al opened up about the dramatic weight loss during a special segment on the Today show. “I’m thrilled about where I am,” he said. “Life is terrific; I wouldn’t trade it for a moment. But you always wonder where you would be if ‘x’ hadn’t happened. I’m thrilled that I’ve finally got to this place at 58 years old. I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it.”