Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney, 34, Is Married: ‘Today’ Show’s Hoda Kotb & More Attend

Congratulations are in order for Courtney Roker, who got married on June 4 with several of her famous dad’s ‘Today’ Show co-workers in attendance!

Al Roker’s oldest daughter, Courtney Roker, is a married woman! On June 4, Courtney married Wesley Laga, and the proud papa documented the nuptials with photos on Instagram all weekend long. The gorgeous bride looked stunning in a plunging white dress, which had embellishments across the chest. “A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess,” Al gushed.

Amongst the family and friends in attendance were some of Al’s colleagues from the Today Show. In another photo, he posed alongside Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. His wife, Deborah Roberts, and two other kids, Nick Roker and Leila Roker were also in the picture. “Sharing [Courtney’s] wedding with my #TodayShow peeps,” Al captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb was also in attendance, even though she didn’t make the big group shot. She posted images on her own Instagram from the big night. In one, she was all smiles while surrounded by Al, Dylan, Craig and Sheinelle. “Magical night xx,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Courtney gushed over the amazing time she had on her big night, as well. “Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine,” she wrote. “I celebrated my love for my husband and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husband’s dance moves ain’t too shabby.”

Courtney is Al’s oldest child, who he adopted with Alice Bell in 1987. He and Alice were married in 1984, but eventually divorced. He wound up marrying Deborah in 1995, and they had Leila and Nick together. The two have been together ever since!

After a tough 2020, this was definitely a great way to celebrate for Al and his family. The weatherman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in Sept. 2020, but had a successful surgery in November. He was home recovering within days, and was back on the Today Show by the end of the month. Now, he has even more to celebrate!