Al Roker Celebrates As Daughter Courtney, 32, Gets Engaged: ‘We Are So Thrilled’

Congratulations are in order for Al Roker’s daughter, Courtney — she’s engaged! Al proudly shared the news on social media and gushed over how happy he was for his oldest child.

Al Roker had reason to celebrate over the weekend, as his oldest daughter, Courtney Roker, 32, got engaged to Wesley Laga! Al took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers. He posted various selfies of Courtney and Wesley, where she’s proudly showing off her giant engagement ring to the camera. “I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled [Welsey] asked [Courtney] to marry him,” Al wrote. “Could not be more thrilled for these two.”

Courtney shared the same photos on her own page, and gave more details about the proposal in her caption. It turns out that the engagement was supposed to happen during a trip to Paris, but due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus, Welsey had to change his plans. “Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason,” Courtney wrote. “We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on TV. I said yes to my best friend last night.”

She added that she was “over the moon” to be engaged, and she conclude her message by thanking Wes for being her “partner in crime for life.” Both Instagram posts were filled with supportive come, including some from Al’s Today Show colleagues like Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist, Carson Daly and more.

Courtney is Al’s adopted daughter from his first marriage to Alice Bell, who he split from in 1994. After the divorce, he married Deborah Roberts, and they had two children of their own together: Leila, 21, and Nicholas, 17. What an exciting time for this family!