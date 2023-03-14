Kyle Chrisley Arrested For Felony Aggravated Assault 2 Months After Dad Todd Was Sent To Prison

View Related Gallery Savannah Chrisley: Photos Of The 'Chrisley Knows Best' Reality Star Savannah Chrisley CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017 Miami, FL - The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" Savannah Faith Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Raelyn, Blaine Bowen, Emmy Medeers, bring the cameras along for a fun boat ride in sunny Miami Bay. Pictured: Savannah Faith Chrisley BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Chrisley family’s mounting legal problems seem to be never ending. According to TMZ, a source said Kyle Chrisley, 29, was arrested for felony aggravated assault on Tuesday, March 14, and briefly incarcerated at Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee. Per the outlet, he was able to post a $3,000 bond in short order and has already been released. HollywoodLife has reached out to local police, the Rutherford Couty Jail, and the Chrisley family’s rep for comment, but has not yet received a response. A mug shot shared by TMZ showed him looking intensely exhausted and displeased, while rocking a shaggy beard and a gray t shirt. Per Page Six, Kyle is due to appear in court on March 20.

The oldest son of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley’s 53, and his ex-wife Teresa Terry has been in trouble with the law before. He was previously arrested on drug charges in Oklahoma in 2019, and allegedly made death threats to his ex-wife Alexus earlier that year.

He was also accused of striking former girlfriend Angela Johnson back in 2014, and admitted in 2019 that he had attempted suicide after a hospitalization. “I take medication, and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” Kyle said on the Sept. 5, 2019, episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.

Todd added at the time, “Well, I think some of the medications they put you on — that you had not been on — one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we’re now off of that.” Kyle agreed “yes, we’re off that,” and said he’d been doing “a lot better.”

The news of Kyle’s most recent arrest comes just two months after his dad Todd and stepmom Julie Chrisley entered their respective federal prisons where they are serving 12 and 7 years for bank fraud and tax evasion. Ahead of their sentences, a Chrisley family insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November that the family was bonding over the stressful experience. “This whole experience has united them, and they have all been leaning on each other for emotional support. Their family bond is tight, and the family has faith that it will all work out. The thought of Todd and Julie going to prison just really terrifies all of them.”