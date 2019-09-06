Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle, 27, Shockingly Reveals He Attempted Suicide Before Recent Hospitalization

The reason behind Kyle Chrisley’s recent hospitalization has been revealed, and it’s terrifying. The eldest son of Todd Chrisley said he had an adverse reaction to medication and ‘tried to take my own life.’

Over a week after Todd Chrisley, 50, revealed that his boy, Kyle Chrisley, 27, was hospitalized, they explained that this health scare was more severe than initially thought. “I take medication, and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” Kyle said on the Sept. 5 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast (at the 7:00 minute mark.) “with the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

“Well, I think some of the medications they put you on — that you had not been on — one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we’re now off of that,” Todd added. Kyle chimed in to let everyone know that “yes, we’re off that,” and he’s no longer at risk of another, similar life-threatening episode. While Kyle didn’t mention which medications he was on, (he said he’s getting “one shot a month” now), he said he was doing “a lot better” since his hospitalization.

Todd revealed his son’s health crisis with an Aug. 28 Instagram post. “NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great, and we are back to the grind,” Todd captioned a photo of Kyle surrounded by his family: parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, siblings Grayson, Chase and Savannah Chrisley, and his grandmother, Faye. “Kyle is fine,” a Chrisley family spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great.”

Missing from this family photo – for the obvious reasons – was Lindsie Chrisley, 29. Lindsie has accused her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, of threatening to release her alleged sex tape unless she lied about an “incident.” Todd denied these allegations. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

Robby, for his part, denied making a sex tape with Lindsie. “We got caught on the security camera, basically,” he said on the Aug. 21 edition of the Bleav In Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on. So, you know, no consent from either end, which kind of debunks the whole thing.”

In addition to the drama with Lindsie, Todd and his wife have also been indicted on twelve counts of tax evasion and fraud.