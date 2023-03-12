Hugh Grant & Andie MacDowell Reunite At Oscars Nearly 30 Years After ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’

Charles and Carrie are together again! Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell had an epic Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12, nearly 30 years after they co-starred in the beloved British rom-com. Hugh, 62, and Andie, 64, walked out on stage together at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present the award for Best Production Design. The duo entertained the crowd with some funny banter, before revealing that All Quiet On The Western Front won the award.

It was thrilling to see Hugh and Andie reunite all these years later. They both looked incredible at the Oscars in their fancy attire. Hugh wore a traditional black and white suit with a black bowtie, while Andie wore a pretty black dress. The Maid actress put her hair up in a bun for the star-studded award show.

In Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hugh plays a British bachelor, who keeps running into a beautiful young American, played by Andie, at several weddings in England. They end up falling for each other and have to navigate their relationship which isn’t always easy for them. James Fleet, Simon Callow, John Hannah, and Kristin Scott Thomas also star.

The 2023 Academy Awards are honoring the best in film from last year. Some of the biggest nominees this year include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh. Out of all the movies, Everything Everywhere All Once scored the most nominations, with 11, including Best Director and Best Picture. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front tied for the second-most nominations, with nine each.

The 2023 Oscars also has a great lineup of performances. Lenny Kravitz is performing the “In Memoriam” tribute, honoring the stars we lost over the last year. All of the Best Original Song nominees will perform, as well. That includes Rihanna singing “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; Sofia Carson and Diane Warren singing “Applause,” from Tell It Like A Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux singing “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava singing “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; and Lady Gaga performing her Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand.”

Of course, last year’s Oscars had the unforgettable moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony, which was being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. The incident became worldwide news and is still talked about today. We can’t expect a repeat of that jaw-dropping moment this year, which is probably for the best.