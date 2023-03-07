Cole Sprouse Says ‘Almost’ All Of His Exes Cheated As He Hints At ‘Damage’ From Lili Reinhart Split

Three years following Cole Sprouse, 30, and his co-star Lili Reinhart‘s breakup, the Hollywood heartthrob opened up about the “damage” they caused each other during a teaser clip for Wednesday’s Call Her Daddy podcast episode. When host, Alex Cooper, asked if Cole had ever been cheated on, he responded with a painful confirmation. “Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” he shared.

Later on in the interview, the blonde beauty asked how Cole and Lili “navigated” their breakup, as they worked together on Riverdale, and the brunette hunk admitted it was difficult. “It was really hard. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” he said. By the end of the Mar. 8 episode trailer, Alex pried about why “the relationship” came to an end, but, of course, she left everyone on that cliffhanger and instructed viewers to tune in on Wednesday.

Soon after she shared the teaser clip to the official Call Her Daddy Instagram account, which notably boasts over 1.8 million followers, many of Cole and the show’s fans flooded the comments with their reactions to the inside scoop of the split. “oh. my. goodness. the tea we’ve always wanted,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I swear these keep getting better and idk how.” Many of the fans couldn’t help but comment on Cole’s cigarette smoking throughout the interview, with one who joked, “It’s the chain smoking for me.”

As many know, Cole and the 26-year-old actress dated on-and-off for about three years, however, they ultimately parted ways for good in Mar. 2020. At the time, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum took to Instagram to share with his fans that he and Lili had decided to breakup. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he captioned the post at the time. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter. Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys.”

Following their breakup, Cole later opened up about it during a March 2022 interview with GQ. Despite the fact he had since moved on with model Ari Fournier, 24, the former child actor dished about his ex. Cole called his romance with Lili, “as real as it gets,” and noted it had, “all this public currency.” Ari and Cole have been linked since early 2021, and recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in Jan., which she celebrated via her Instagram. “2 years ??! Someone please explain to me how did it go by so fast,” she captioned the adorable photo of the duo in a photobooth. Lili, for her part, was most recently linked to The Deleted actor Spencer Neville, 32, as of Aug. 2022. It is unclear if they are still dating now.