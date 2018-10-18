The ‘Riverdale’ flashback episode is upon us! The CW has released photos from the episode, and cast members Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and more look EXACTLY like their onscreen parents! See the transformations!

Are you ready to go back to the ’90s?! Riverdale will be going back in time to when FP, Fred, Alice, and the rest of the parents were in high school. Fortunately for us, the kids will be playing the younger versions of their parents. This means we’re getting Cole Sprouse giving us Scream-era Skeet Ulrich vibes to play young FP, and Lili Reinhart as Twin Peaks-era Mädchen Amick while playing young Alice. Cole looks eerily like younger Skeet with his messy brown hair and white T-shirt. Lili slays with voluminous curly hair and edgy makeup. Alice Cooper was in the thick of her Southside Serpent days in high school, so prepare yourselves for serious attitude.

KJ Apa literally becomes Luke Perry. It’s like Beverly Hills, 90210’s Dylan McKay has risen again. KJ, who dyes his hair red to play Archie Andrews, dyed his hair brown just to play young Luke in the flashback episode — titled “The Midnight Club.” In addition, Camila Mendes plays a younger Hermione (Marisol Nichols), Madelaine Petsch is a younger Penelope (Nathalie Boltt), Ashleigh Murray is a younger Sierra (Robin Givens), and Casey Cott is a younger Keller (Martin Cummins). Mark Consuelos’s real-life son, Michael Consuelos, will play teenage Hiram.

The resemblances between the younger cast members and their onscreen parents are incredible. Let’s just give the Riverdale casting people some serious credit for doing such a great job. The Riverdale parents all made some sort of pact in high school that’s coming back to haunt them in the present day. This episode will shed light on their secret. The Breakfast Club’s Anthony Michael Hall will play the principal. The flashback episode will air Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. on The CW.