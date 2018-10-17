Kelly Ripa’s Cute Sons Michael, 21, & Joaquin, 15, Look Just Like Dad, 47, In Wild 3-Generation Pic

The genes are strong in this family! Mark posed for a pic with his dad and two sons, and the resemblance between all four of them is seriously mind-blowing. See for yourself!

How does Kelly Ripa, 48, tell them all apart? Her husband Mark Consuelos, 47, looks so much like his sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, that they could all be brothers. And since Mark posted a three-generation photo on Instagram on Oct. 16, it couldn’t be more clear where these guys get their matching looks from — Mark’s dad Saul Consuelos. Just take a look at their family photo and tell us you aren’t seeing double all the way down the line! Kelly captioned the shot, “Papi chulos,” a.k.a. handsome men, along with a few flame emojis, and she wasn’t wrong! We just wish Mark had gotten the memo to wear black like Saul, Michael and Joaquin because he was the odd man out in a green jacket. With the right color, they could have really been twinning!

This isn’t the first time we’ve been stunned by the similarities between Mark and his sons. Who could forget when the Riverdale actor blew everyone away by showing up to the Teen Choice Awards with Michael by his side? We honestly had a hard time deciding who was who, thanks to their all-black outfits and identical smiles. Mark looked impossibly young as he paired a leather jacket with a tee shirt and jeans, while his son sported a graphic tee and zippered pants. They looked so cool together — and oh so related! Family gatherings must be so confusing AF.

Since Michael and Joaquin keep their Instagram accounts private, we bet there’s a whole treasure trove of lookalike shots hidden on social media. But until Kelly decides to show off her guys again, this one’s going to have to hold us over.

We just wonder how Lola Consuelos, 17, feels about shots like these? The stunning teen is the only one of Mark and Kelly’s three kids who looks like a mix of both her parents, after all.