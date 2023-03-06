Russell Wilson Takes His & Ciara’s Daughter Sienna, 5, To 1st Daddy/Daughter Dance: Cute Photos

Russell Wilson is quite the gentleman and an exceptional dad! The Broncos quarterback, 34, spared no expense and covered every detail as he picked up his little girl Sienna, for a formal daddy daughter dance. The NFL star took to Instagram on Sunday, March 5, to share a video (SEE HERE) as he picked up his sweet daughter (with singer Ciara,) who is nearly six, for the event. He rocked a pink suit while walking into a stunning marble entryway to pick her up. “Little father daughter dance today,” he explained as he carried a bouquet of bright pink roses. “Me and SiSi.” Russell then turned his attention to the grand staircase, where he called, “baby girl! Are you ready?”

Sienna was seen happily hopping down the staircase in an adorable pink silk dress adorned with a huge bow at the waist. She carried a stuffed animal and wore a fuzzy white jacket for the outing, as her dad tied a pink rose corsage onto her wrist. She sweetly pinned a boutonniere to his jacket, as well. “Gentleman wear it over there,” she giggled as she showed him where to pin it on his left lapel. He then walked her out to a waiting SUV and helped her into the vehicle.

At the end of the video, he included several photos (SEE HERE) of the happy father and daughter posing for the camera in front of their palatial home and one via IG stories at the dance, where she carried a white parasol. “Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire!” he captioned the video. Many of his 5.5 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush over his attentive parenting.

“She will never forget this,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “He’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to do. Showing his princess how a man is supposed to treat you.” Russell and Ciara have been married since July of 2016. They also share two-year-old son, Win, and the pop songstress also shares a son, 8-year-old Future Zahir, with rapper Future.