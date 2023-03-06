Gigi Hadid Admits To Being A ‘Nepo Baby’ & Says She’s ‘Always Acknowledged It’



Gigi Hadid is 100% above board about being a “nepo baby,” and she says she always has been. “Technically I’m a nepotism baby,” the mom of one told The Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday, March 5. “My parents came from very little. I‘ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege.” Still she confessed, her now-divorced parents (ex-model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian magnate Mohamed Hadid) explained that she still needed to do her part. “My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be,'” she continued.

Gigi, 27, surprisingly also admitted that she doesn’t see herself as the end-all when it comes to beauty, though her career begs to differ. “I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world,” she told the outlet, also saying she could “probably” use some Botox.

There’s no question that, despite her claim to “nepotism,” she comes from a family with outstanding genes. Her sister, Bella Hadid, shares the supermodel distinction. Their brother Anwar Hadid is also a professional model.

In a February 2021 interview, Gigi shared what her self-care routine looks like as a new mom. “Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup—or, you know, just putting on deodorant is like…‘we’re doing great,'” she told Vogue at the time. And when it comes to her professional life, her tip is to carry your own concealer.

“One person who will not go on the runway without touching her own face is Joan Smalls; she taught me to bring my own concealer, and she taught me that no one looks out for you the way that you look out for you,” she told the magazine. “And we’re really not supposed to do this as models because we are employees—we show up to work, we get our makeup done exactly how we’re supposed to look—but sometimes you don’t always look that cute! So, we hide in the bathroom, and what we are doing is contouring ourselves…you add little things to yourself that make you feel confident.”