Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her ‘Self Care’ Routine In Blue Crop Top & Satin Shorts: Watch

Rihanna is the queen of self care! In a recent video posted to her official Instagram account, the pregnant “Umbrella” singer is seen in a lavish bathroom setting sporting a fresh white towel over her head, stud earrings, chunky gold necklaces, a shiny baby blue crop top, and matching satin shorts.

She took a face mask from her own skin care line, Fenty Beauty, and proceeded to spread it evenly over her face, turning from white into a gray paste. She then stepped away from the camera and showed off a tub of body lotion from the same line, and applied to to her arms while pouring herself a beverage.

“All I’m saying is, there are women all over the place that watch serial killer documentaries for fun, and literally fall asleep to true crime murder podcasts because it helps them to relax. The concept of murder helps them to relax! And you wanna play with her feelings?” A voice plays in the background as Rihi did her personal routine. She laughed along in the end, rubbing her pregnant belly and putting cucumbers over her eyes.

View Related Gallery Pregnant Celebrities Wearing Crop Tops: Photos Of Rihanna & More Christine Teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend out and about, Los Angeles, America - 19 Mar 2016 Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showing off her baby bump while out shopping with John Legend in West Hollywood Pregnant Supermodel Adriana Lima Walks the Alexander Wang Runway in Los Angeles' Chinatown Pictured: Adriana Lima Ref: SPL5304543 190422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy with boyfriend of two years, rapper A$AP Rocky in January 2022. The two took to a winter outdoor photoshoot, where Rihanna showed her bare baby bump. Reportedly, the couple were excited when they found out they were expecting. “They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” an exclusive source told Hollywoodlife.

Although the two enacted a wedding in A$AP Rocky’s music video “DMB,” it is unclear whether or not the pair are married in real life. The rapper also got arrested in April for “assault with a deadly weapon,” and was released the same day on $550,000 bail. Despite this, the couple seems to be going strong as they were spotted together outside a restaurant a few days after the incident. Although the biological sex of the baby has not yet been revealed, they even had a rave themed baby shower, where the guests reportedly wore neon outfits to the event.