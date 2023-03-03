‘RHOP’ Exclusive Preview: Karen & Charrisse Battle Over Rumors Of ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Behavior

Fans will get a chance to see former friends Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan battle it out again on the third and final part of the The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. In an EXCLUSIVE clip of the March 5 episode from HollywoodLife, which can be seen below, “Grand Dame” Karen confronts Charisse about their previous, and epic, group dinner dustup during Season 7, where they hurled nasty allegations at each other.

“These horrible things you said about me, not true at all Charisse, and you’ve never seen me do anything like that.” Karen begins in the clip, to which Charrise replies by asking for receipts of the supposed slander. As host Andy Cohen jokingly calls the “horrible things” a “rumor collage,” RHOP star Robyn Dixon happily jumps in to explain that Charrisse had accused Karen of “having sex in the bathroom with a worker” at a restaurant.

“And the reason I said it was because you were spewing out all these things that people were telling you about me,” Charrisse defends herself to Karen, before adding, “I never said anything about you until this season.”

In case you missed the initial fight between the pair, which took place in Mexico during Ashley Darby‘s birthday, it was difficult to distinguish all the insults and rumors that were being tossed back and forth. The row began with Karen saying Charrisse wasn’t “genuine” when she attended Karen’s mother’s funeral and ended with Charrisse claiming Karen had sex with a married man. Luckily for Bravo fans, we have reunions!

“But I never said one rumor about you being inappropriate sexually because you have children,” Karen says in the exclusive preview. “And I have heard many about you. And I have never said a word, nor will I,” she adds as Charrisse continues to ask for the receipts.

Playing mediator, Andy interrupts and pivots to their castmate Mia Thornton — who we recently interviewed on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast — asking if she’d like to explain the accusation she brought up earlier in the season about Karen “sleeping” with a mutual friend. “The person who was allegedly out of town with Karen is family and I don’t want to incriminate someone,” Mia coyly answers, to which Karen quickly replies, “Well, I want you to give the name to Andy, so I can sue them because none of it is true, Mia.”

RHOP star Wendy Osefo concludes the exclusive clip by saying, “One thing about this group: everyone gets mad when there’s a rumor about them, but they’re quick to say a rumor about somebody else.”

Tune in to catch all the drama on Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, including some wild exchanges between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, on Sunday at 8/7c via Bravo and the next day on Peacock.